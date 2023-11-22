Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Purchases New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 699,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

