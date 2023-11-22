Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $543.92. The stock had a trading volume of 278,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $549.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

