Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281,222 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 10,208,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,484,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

