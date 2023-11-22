Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 559.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $187.43. 382,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.50. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

