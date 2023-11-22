Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 109 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.78. 346,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,618. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

