Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 1,216 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. owned about 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 694,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.