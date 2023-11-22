Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 151,654 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,654 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.18. 431,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,863. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at $26,970,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock worth $8,912,670. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

