Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 153 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.52. The stock had a trading volume of 324,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.