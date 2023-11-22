Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 1,594 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 12.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 579,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $151,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,244,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $587,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.41. 84,730,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,639,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.27. The company has a market cap of $741.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

