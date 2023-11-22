Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 1,824 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 2,556,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.56. 517,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,181. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.