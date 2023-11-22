Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 5,647 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 6.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 284,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

