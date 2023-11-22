Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 5,647 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $311,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $311,946.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,404.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,888. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

PINS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,201. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

