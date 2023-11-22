Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 443 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $673.27. The company had a trading volume of 428,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,158. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $678.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

