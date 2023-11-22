Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $86,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $129.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

