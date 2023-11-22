Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $51,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $157.15. 509,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $157.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

