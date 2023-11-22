Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 238 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $50,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $38.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,534.11. The company had a trading volume of 258,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,857. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,542.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,299.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,270.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

