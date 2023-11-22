Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 5,383 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of United Airlines worth $43,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 925.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 5,292,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

