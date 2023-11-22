Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $39,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,579. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

