Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $49,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. 1,124,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

