Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 9.52% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $175,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 248,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,357. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $24.89.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

