Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Sempra worth $57,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after acquiring an additional 125,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,705,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,401,000 after purchasing an additional 375,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. 850,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.