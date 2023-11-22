Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of Northrop Grumman worth $124,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.98. 201,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

