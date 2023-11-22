Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $113.59 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $113,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $969,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 384,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.69. 477,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.44. The company has a market cap of $199.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $414.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

