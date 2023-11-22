Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $122.65 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $122,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 224,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,465,657,000 after buying an additional 682,169 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 238,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,038,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

ABT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

