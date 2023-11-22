Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $37.10 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.12. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

