Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $39.11 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $39,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in State Street by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in State Street by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,265,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in State Street by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 372,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

