Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $43.40 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,647 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $43,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

EA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.68. 526,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,516. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

