Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $47.83 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 166.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $47,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $802.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,228. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $816.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,335 shares of company stock worth $7,791,203. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.