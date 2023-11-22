Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $48.42 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $48,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,328,000 after acquiring an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. 3,001,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.