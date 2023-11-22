Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $51.53 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $51,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.34. The stock had a trading volume of 691,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

