Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $64.95 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $64,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 305,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,389,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,031.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 30,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 20.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.66. 825,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

