Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,472 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $116,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 5,852,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,005. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

