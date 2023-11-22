Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $97,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.77. 1,684,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.33.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.