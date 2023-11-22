Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,084,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,157,000 after buying an additional 135,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,025,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,944,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.08. 9,753,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,807,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

