Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.5% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $126,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

PM stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $93.52. 1,163,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,884. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

