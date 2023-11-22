Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $411.30. 872,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $385.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

