Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 120,775 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of TC Energy worth $42,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,538 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TC Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,468,000 after purchasing an additional 814,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in TC Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 1,140,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

