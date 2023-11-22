Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,598 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $69,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,775,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,335,000 after purchasing an additional 398,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,553,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 856,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

