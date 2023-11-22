Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

WFC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,291,383. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

