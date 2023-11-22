Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $73,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

ASML Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $688.09. 259,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

