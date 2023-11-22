Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 15,653 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of AES worth $37,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 1,404,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.