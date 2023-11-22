Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 18,638 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of BeiGene worth $40,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BeiGene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BeiGene by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 17.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 50.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

BeiGene Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BGNE traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.85. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.39) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

