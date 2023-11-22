Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $46,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $7.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.03. The stock had a trading volume of 328,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

