Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 26,469 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,469 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.24% of Axon Enterprise worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.65. 98,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.39 and a 52 week high of $231.71. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.88.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

