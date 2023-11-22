Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 632 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of MSCI worth $52,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $527.46. 61,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,086. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

