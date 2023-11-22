Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 728 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NIKE by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $707,858,000 after buying an additional 2,294,656 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. 2,602,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

