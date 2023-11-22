Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 19,712 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,231 shares of company stock valued at $20,880,573,165. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,163. The company has a market cap of $562.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

