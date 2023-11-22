Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,684 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.40% of Trip.com Group worth $89,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 444.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 137,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,169 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 8,635,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,715. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

