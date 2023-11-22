Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,821 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 2.1% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $117,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $689.10. The company had a trading volume of 263,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $611.47 and a 200-day moving average of $664.01. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.29.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

