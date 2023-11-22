Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises about 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.90% of ATI worth $51,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ATI by 3.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ATI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Down 0.2 %

ATI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 226,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,003. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.27. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

